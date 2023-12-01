Representative Robin Bartleman says ‘Gabby Petito Act’ will save lives

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WWSB) - Two bills were filed in the Florida legislature, named after Gabby Petito, aimed to strengthen police response to domestic violence.

SB 610, named the “Gabby Petito Act,” is in response to the tragic and preventable death of Gabby Petito from domestic violence while on a cross-country van trip with her boyfriend.

The bill’s House sponsor, Representative Robin Bartleman, tells ABC7 that she knows this bill would save lives and it needs to be passed into law so what happened to Gabby Petito doesn’t happen to others.

“I can’t imagine what that family went through, what they are still going through. We need to do everything we can to make sure no family goes through that again,” said Bartleman.

Under the legislation, law enforcement officers would be required to complete a lethality assessment during domestic violence investigations. This assessment, which is approved by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women, is designed to evaluate the potential for serious injury or death.

The bill would require the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to collaborate with other state agencies and domestic violence prevention organizations to develop policies and training programs to effectively implement the lethality assessments.

Dawn Bryant works with local domestic violence survivors and says it’s important for officers to analyze the situation right away because victims often don’t have a safe way to escape.

“There is this misconception that abused people could just leave. It’s not that simple. If you are in an abusive relationship you can’t just pack up and go because domestic violence is about power and control,” said Bryant.

This is one of the reasons Representative Bartleman says passing this bill into law should be a no-brainer.

“I can’t understand why anyone would not want to do this. If you know that you have the chance to save someone’s life, you should do it,” said Bartleman.

The next step for the ‘Gabby Petito Act’ is to be heard in committees, which could happen as soon as next week.

