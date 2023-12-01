Advertise With Us
New beach resort could be coming to Bradenton Beach

Bradenton Beach hotel proposal
Bradenton Beach hotel proposal(WWSB)
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A new resort with a restaurant, shops and a mini golf course could soon be coming to Bradenton Beach.

The proposal would build a resort-style hotel off Gulf Drive between Third Street and Bridge Street on Bradenton Beach.

Local business owners tell ABC7′s Jordan Litwiller that the buildings on that lot have been vacant for about five years and while some say they are an eye-sore, others say that’s better than more development.

Protestors have started a petition against the development which has gotten over 5,000 signatures.

The proposal will be discussed by city commissioners again during the Manatee County Commission Meeting on Dec. 7.

