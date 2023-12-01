Meals on Wheels hosting 18th Annual Shoebox Collection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18th Annual Holiday Shoebox Drive, presented by the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge, is on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Guests who bring a wrapped and filled shoebox will receive complimentary admission to this holiday bash which includes lite-bites, a cash bar, entertainment, and holiday gifts for purchase. Admission is $20 per person without a wrapped and filled shoebox.

They hope to collect 1,000 shoeboxes for volunteers and staff of Meals on Wheels PLUS to deliver to seniors throughout the holidays.

EXAMPLES OF ITEMS FOR A SHOEBOX:

Chapstick

Flashlights (small) or Nightlight

Hand Lotion/Moisturizer

Holiday Trinkets (non-breakable)

Kleenex (small pocketbook size packages)

Mechanical Pencils

Notepads

Pens

Paperback Word Puzzles in Large Print (Crossword, Word Puzzles, Word Jumble)

Shampoo

Slipper Socks

Socks

Toothbrush

Toothpaste (small to medium size)

Any individual who is not attending the event but wishes to donate wrapped and filled shoeboxes can drop them off any weekday before Friday, Dec. 8 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The location is 811 23rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208.

To learn more and/or donate, click here.

