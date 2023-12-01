Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Meals on Wheels hosting 18th Annual Shoebox Collection

(Travis Morris)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18th Annual Holiday Shoebox Drive, presented by the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge, is on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Guests who bring a wrapped and filled shoebox will receive complimentary admission to this holiday bash which includes lite-bites, a cash bar, entertainment, and holiday gifts for purchase. Admission is $20 per person without a wrapped and filled shoebox.

They hope to collect 1,000 shoeboxes for volunteers and staff of Meals on Wheels PLUS to deliver to seniors throughout the holidays.

EXAMPLES OF ITEMS FOR A SHOEBOX:

  • Chapstick
  • Flashlights (small) or Nightlight
  • Hand Lotion/Moisturizer
  • Holiday Trinkets (non-breakable)
  • Kleenex (small pocketbook size packages)
  • Mechanical Pencils
  • Notepads
  • Pens
  • Paperback Word Puzzles in Large Print (Crossword, Word Puzzles, Word Jumble)
  • Shampoo
  • Slipper Socks
  • Socks
  • Toothbrush
  • Toothpaste (small to medium size)

Any individual who is not attending the event but wishes to donate wrapped and filled shoeboxes can drop them off any weekday before Friday, Dec. 8 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The location is 811 23rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208.

To learn more and/or donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Hartley
Missing Bradenton woman located
Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican...
Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler under investigation for sexual battery
The 11-day Manatee County Fair begins Thursday, Jan. 11 when gates open at 5 p.m.
Manatee County Fair events begin Dec. 2
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Legacy Trail pedestrian and bicycle overpass construction underway
Construction begins for Legacy Trail overpasses

Latest News

Report recommends changes to Bradenton’s city golf course
Report recommends changes to Bradenton’s city golf course
Walk of Champions at Booker High School
Booker Football players enjoy Walk of Champions before heading to FHSAA State Semifinal Game
WEEKEND CLOSURES
Bryan Lopez, Alexis Saavedra, Ayleen De La Cruz
Sarasota Police arrest three people in connection to armed robbery