Meals on Wheels hosting 18th Annual Shoebox Collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18th Annual Holiday Shoebox Drive, presented by the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge, is on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Guests who bring a wrapped and filled shoebox will receive complimentary admission to this holiday bash which includes lite-bites, a cash bar, entertainment, and holiday gifts for purchase. Admission is $20 per person without a wrapped and filled shoebox.
They hope to collect 1,000 shoeboxes for volunteers and staff of Meals on Wheels PLUS to deliver to seniors throughout the holidays.
EXAMPLES OF ITEMS FOR A SHOEBOX:
- Chapstick
- Flashlights (small) or Nightlight
- Hand Lotion/Moisturizer
- Holiday Trinkets (non-breakable)
- Kleenex (small pocketbook size packages)
- Mechanical Pencils
- Notepads
- Pens
- Paperback Word Puzzles in Large Print (Crossword, Word Puzzles, Word Jumble)
- Shampoo
- Slipper Socks
- Socks
- Toothbrush
- Toothpaste (small to medium size)
Any individual who is not attending the event but wishes to donate wrapped and filled shoeboxes can drop them off any weekday before Friday, Dec. 8 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The location is 811 23rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208.
To learn more and/or donate, click here.
