SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Christopher Magnant on charges of Scheme to Defraud.

Magnant was the owner of Title II Manufacturing in Sarasota.

Seven victims have been identified so far. If you think you may have been a victim of this scheme, contact Det. Brendan Keats at 941-861-4948.

