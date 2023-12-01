Loveland Center breaks ground on The Nancy Detert Residential Community

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Phase One of the new Loveland Village and Future Homes Project broke ground on Wednesday. The Nancy Detert Residential Community is named in honor of the former county commissioner.

The Nancy Detert Residents is the first ever purpose built inclusive community. 40% of these units will be for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, 40% for seniors, and 20% for work force housing.

When completed, the community will feature an additional three buildings and 121 housing units next to Loveland’s Venice Campus.

