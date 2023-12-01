First Alert Weather: For the first time this week, today we hit 80 degrees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is the first day of meteorological winter, which differs from our calendar winter. In meteorology it is important to keep climatological records, which is easier to do if you’re looking at the same period each year. Because the start date of winter can vary by a few days, the time of December, January, and February are selected as the winter season for weather records.

This winter will be an El Nino winter and odds are stacked that it will be wetter than average. In fact, the odds are 70% in favor of exceeding average rainfall. However, the next week looks like the rain will hold off for this first week of December. We do have a storm developing in the west which will spread heavy rain across the northern Gulf Coast. But, for the most part, it will completely miss the Suncoast, save a few extra clouds at times. We might get a sprinkle inland today, but that chance is rather remote. Our weekend weather will generally be warm, mostly sunny, and dry.

Temperatures will hit the 80-degree mark today as winds shift to a warming southeast direction and plenty of sunshine will heat the land. Winds will blow over the heated inland lands and warm. The warm wind will then blow into our area, pushing highs to near the mid-80s.

Moisture will also be transported into the Suncoast by the southerly component of the southeast wind. This will help keep the nights warmer and overnight lows will hover in the low to mid-60s.

Our next chance for rain will be on Monday as a cold front passes by. This front will be rather weak, temporarily dropping our temperatures into the low 70s or upper 60s for a day or two. Rain chances will once again be a scant 10%.

