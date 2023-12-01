Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Construction begins for Legacy Trail overpasses

Legacy Trail pedestrian and bicycle overpass construction underway
Legacy Trail pedestrian and bicycle overpass construction underway(Florida Department of Transportation)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Construction has begun for two new Legacy Trail overpasses for pedestrians and bicyclists. The overpass will span over SR 758 Bee Ridge Road and SR 72 Clark Road.

The primary purpose is to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety for trail users.

Retaining wall ramps will be constructed on both approaches to each bridge for stability and aesthetics along with minor roadway and trail modifications to accommodate the new bridges. New signalization at both intersections will also provide a safer crossing.

The project will be completed by winter 2024.

To minimize inconvenience, needed shoulder and/or lane closures will be predominantly limited to overnight hours.

For information or design renderings, visit https://www.swflroads.com/project/440448-1.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 11-day Manatee County Fair begins Thursday, Jan. 11 when gates open at 5 p.m.
Manatee County Fair events begin Dec. 2
Dakin Dairy Farm
Dakin Dairy Farm up for sale after 22 years
Wind chills could get as low as 35 degrees for inland communities
Parts of Florida could freeze overnight
Rebecca Hartley
Deputies searching for missing Bradenton woman
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

Latest News

Groundbreaking at Loveland Center
Loveland Center breaks ground on The Nancy Detert Residential Community
Venice Indians Varsity Football
Venice Varsity Football working to reach FHSAA State Championship for the third year in a row
$201.5 million approved for Resilient SRQ for ongoing Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
The signal will be at the 7th Street West and US 41 North intersection.
Palmetto gets new traffic signal along US 41