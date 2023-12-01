Construction begins for Legacy Trail overpasses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Construction has begun for two new Legacy Trail overpasses for pedestrians and bicyclists. The overpass will span over SR 758 Bee Ridge Road and SR 72 Clark Road.

The primary purpose is to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety for trail users.

Retaining wall ramps will be constructed on both approaches to each bridge for stability and aesthetics along with minor roadway and trail modifications to accommodate the new bridges. New signalization at both intersections will also provide a safer crossing.

The project will be completed by winter 2024.

To minimize inconvenience, needed shoulder and/or lane closures will be predominantly limited to overnight hours.

For information or design renderings, visit https://www.swflroads.com/project/440448-1.

