Booker Football players enjoy Walk of Champions before heading to FHSAA State Semifinal Game

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Booker Tornadoes Varsity Football team will always remember their walk of champions.

The Booker faculty, fans, and student-body show appreciation for their varsity football team.

Dr. Rachelle Shelley tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill how proud the people of Booker High School are of the 2023 Tornadoes football team.

“Championship walk, and what we’re doing is escorting our students to victory. So, everybody came out of our classrooms to celebrate and honor our students. It’s the first time in 16 years we are at this point where the Booker High School football team is in the final four,” Dr. Rachelle Shelley said.

Senior running back Ahmad Hunter said the Walk of Champions was a memorable moment.

“It was a nice moment to take it all in, and yeah I have never witnessed anything like it before and I just hope it continues after I leave,” Hunter said.

Booker heads across state into the final four rolling on the momentum of a four-game winning streak.

Coach Scottie Littles explained why the Walk of Champions is a great way to celebrate their season and get encouragement before going on the road looking to win.

“Football is a big deal around here and football used to be a really big deal in this community and we’re just excited to be in this position but like I have said, we have earned the right to be in this position,” Coach Scottie Littles said.

Booker will play Cocoa on Friday, Dec. 1. The winner will advance to play in the 2023 Class 2S FHSAA State Championship game.

