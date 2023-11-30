Venice Varsity Football working to reach FHSAA State Championship for the third year in a row

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Indians are currently on a twelve-game winning streak and are very focused on winning their second state football championship in three seasons.

“Venice football is a hardworking football team. Like we don’t take anything less. We want 100% full effort. Nothing less than that. So, when we come out here on the field Friday nights, we play and we come as a team together,” junior running back, Jamarice Wilder said.

The VHS roster has nearly 30 seniors who embody the culture and style of play this program gives their fans every season.

Coach John Peacock shares with ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill what he thinks his football team must do every week to accomplish the goal of winning another title.

“The important thing is that we’re getting better, moving forward because the teams that are continually getting better each week, those are ones that are going to move on,” Coach Peacock said.

The players are using consistency, preparation, and teamwork as they practice for their state semi-final game against Deland.

“Our coach has been saying every week like it’s a state championship so there’s nothing really different about this week than it would any other week,” Matthew Peavley said.

Junior wide receiver Ryan Matulevich says his team is focusing on their normal process heading into the final four.

“Business as usual on the island pretty much. Just watching film, practicing hard, making sure we know our assignments. Just taking care of business,” Matulevich said.

Venice is hosting Deland on Friday, Dec. 2 in the FHSAA Class 4 State Football Championship semi-final game. The winner will play in the State Championship game next weekend in Tallahassee, Florida.

