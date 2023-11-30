Shipping deadlines released to get gifts in time for the holidays

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three of the largest carriers in the U.S. — The United States Postal Service, FedEx and United Parcel Service — released their deadlines for shipping this year to make sure people get their gifts on time.

Here are dates to keep in mind to get gifts by Christmas Day:

USPS

For the lower 48 states:

USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards): Dec. 16

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

For Alaska:

USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16

First-Class Mail: Dec. 16

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

For Hawaii:

USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16

First-Class Mail: Dec. 16

Priority Mail: Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

For Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO):

USPS Ground Advantage: Nov. 6

First-Class Mail: Dec. 9

Priority Mail: Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service: Dec. 15

FedEx

Ground economy: Dec. 13

Express Saver: Dec. 19

Express 2Day: Dec. 20

Express SameDay: Dec. 22

UPS

Ground shipping: Use this calculator

Three-Day Select: Dec. 19

Second-day air: Dec. 20

Next-day air: Dec

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.