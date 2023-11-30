Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Shipping deadlines released to get gifts in time for the holidays

A blue USPS mail collection box.
A blue USPS mail collection box.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three of the largest carriers in the U.S. — The United States Postal Service, FedEx and United Parcel Service — released their deadlines for shipping this year to make sure people get their gifts on time.

Here are dates to keep in mind to get gifts by Christmas Day:

USPS

For the lower 48 states:

  • USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail (including greeting cards): Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail: Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

For Alaska:

  • USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail: Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail: Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

For Hawaii:

  • USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail: Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail: Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

For Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO):

  • USPS Ground Advantage: Nov. 6
  • First-Class Mail: Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail: Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail Express Military Service: Dec. 15

FedEx

  • Ground economy: Dec. 13
  • Express Saver: Dec. 19
  • Express 2Day: Dec. 20
  • Express SameDay: Dec. 22

UPS

  • Ground shipping: Use this calculator
  • Three-Day Select: Dec. 19
  • Second-day air: Dec. 20
  • Next-day air: Dec

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 11-day Manatee County Fair begins Thursday, Jan. 11 when gates open at 5 p.m.
Manatee County Fair events begin Dec. 2
Dakin Dairy Farm
Dakin Dairy Farm up for sale after 22 years
Wind chills could get as low as 35 degrees for inland communities
Parts of Florida could freeze overnight
3 Arrested After Best Buy Thefts
Three arrested after Best Buy thefts
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

Latest News

The new logo for the Manatee County School District
School District announces Mannatee County Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year
Aaron Koziak
Man convicted of murder, abuse of dead body in 2018 crime
Nov. 30 update
Give now: ABC7 joining Giving Tuesday to help local families in need
Local charity donates Christmas trees to families in need