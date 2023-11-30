School District announces Mannatee County Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is proud to announce its Principal of the Year is Joshua Bennett of Braden River Elementary School, and Assistant Principal of the Year is Jessica Kane of Palm View K-8.

Both are eligible for the Florida Department of Education’s Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year programs.

Dr. Annette Codelia, Exec. Dir. of Elementary Education, Principal Joshua Bennett, Supt. Wysong and Board Member Richard Tatum at Braden River Elementary (School District of Manatee County)

Principal Bennett has led Braden River Elementary School since 2019. He formerly served as Principal of Bashaw Elementary, as well as Assistant Principal at Bayshore and Kinnan Elementary Schools, and ESE Teacher at Mills, Bashaw and Oneco Elementary Schools. He has been with the school district since 1999.

Principal Kaththea Johnson, Superintendent Jason Wysong, Asst. Principal Jessica Kane and Board Member Mary Foreman at Palm View K-8 (School District of Manatee County)

Jessica Kane became Assistant Principal of Palm View K-8 in 2021. Previously, she served as Assistant Principal at King Middle School, as well as a dean at Lakewood Ranch High School, a student support specialist at Haile Middle School, the ESE department chair at Horizons Academy and ESE teacher at Manatee High School. She has worked for the school district since 2007.

The Principal and Assistant Principal Achievement Awards for Outstanding Leadership recognize exemplary school administrators for their contributions to their schools and communities, according to the Florida Department of Education. The program honors leaders who have spearheaded initiatives to increase student performance, promote safe learning environments and establish partnerships with parents and community members.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.