Palmetto gets new traffic signal along US 41

WWSB ABC7 News at 4pm
By Brigham Harris
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A new traffic signal will soon be turned on at the 7th Street West and US 41 North intersection. This is an intersection with a history of accidents.

Jim Frost, owner of Hitch and Trailers, says he’s seen around three accidents per week at this intersection. He says the integration of a more traditional stoplight at this intersection should definitely help, but it will take some getting used to.

Chief Scott Tyler of the Palmetto Police Department says changing the yellow flashing lights here to a traditional green yellow red signal has been a change that they city has been working on for a while.

“We look at areas in the city, especially intersections, that have serious crashes at them. This is one of our leading ones. We’ve had some serious crashes and by that I mean serious injury or even fatalities,” said Chief Tyler.

He says the growth of the area has played a major part in the decision as well.

“This particular area was always going to develop. Now it has, so it’s necessitated putting the new light in,” Chief Tyler added.

Chief Tyler tells ABC7′s Brigham Harris, as of Thursday, the new lights are not yet live. ABC7 will update you once that change is made.

