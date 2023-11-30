One more night of cold weather

WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be chilly again to start the day on Thursday with lows in the upper 40′s to low 50′s so grab the jacket as you head out the door. We should see mostly fair skies to start the day with some high clouds moving in from the Gulf throughout the day. Winds will turn more toward the east by the afternoon which will warm things up into the mid to upper 70s. So pretty close to average during the afternoon.

Friday morning will be much warmer with lows in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies winds will shift to the SE and then south later in the day. This will bring up the humidity and temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s.

Over the weekend a frontal boundary and storm system will stay to our north which will brings some clouds occasionally both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will stay above average with highs warming into the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. The rain chance is less than 20% both days. It will be muggy once again with winds out of the SSE at 10 mph.

Monday we will see increasing cloudiness as another cold front begins to move in. This front will cool us down for Tuesday through Wednesday of next week. We will see some scattered showers with this front as well. Highs on Monday will reach into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Warmer weekend ahead with some clouds at times (WWSB)

Tuesday we will see cooler weather move in with highs in the low to mid 70s and still some clouds hanging around.

Only 4 of them having a direct impact on the United States (WWSB)

Thursday is the last day of the 2023 hurricane season and it was an active season with a majority of the 20 storms starting and ending in the Atlantic. Only 4 storms had a direct impact on the US with the strongest hitting the Big Bend area of Florida on the Gulf Coast. We escaped a major blow with here along the Suncoast but did see some significant damage to some coastal locations due to the storm surge from Charlotte harbor northward. There have been out of season storms which have formed over the past few years but there is nothing going on right now.

