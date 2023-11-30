Man convicted of murder, abuse of dead body in 2018 crime

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Aaron Koziak was convicted after jury trial of Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm and Abuse of a Dead Human Body.

The crimes were committed on Nov. 14, 2018.

According to the report, Koziak owed the victim money for a drug debt and lied to the victim by telling him he had items of value to pay the debt. He repeatedly took the victim to the eventual homicide location in an alleged effort to pay the debt, and on Nov. 14, 2018 he decided to use violence instead to resolve this debt.

Koziak shot and killed the victim as he sat on a truck tailgate. He then loaded the victim’s body into the bed of his pick-up truck and drove the victim’s body around the county, including to a location to stop for gas. He eventually found a desolate area off of MJ Road where he built a wood pile and placed the victim’s body on top and set him on fire.

A local resident driving in the area saw the fire and began to video record it before realizing it was a human body on fire. The witness then returned home and called 911.

Detectives were able to develop Koziak as a suspect within a few days, and he was interviewed five days later on Nov. 19, 2018.

Koziak confessed to these crimes but alleged that he acted in self-defense. The evidence proved otherwise, and he was arrested and officially charged with these crimes.

The crimes carry a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

The sentencing date is to be set at a later date/time.

