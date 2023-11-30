Advertise With Us
Local charity donates Christmas trees to families in need

(pexels.com)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thanks to a local charity, dozens of families in need on the Suncoast will be getting a Christmas tree this year free of charge.

“Thanks for Giving Trees” works to donate real trees and stands to struggling families. This year, 150 trees were delivered to Bayside Community Church in Sarasota.

For more information, click here.

