Frist Alert Weather: Cold start then a rapid warm-up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After the morning today will move to much warmer weather. This morning the temperatures hover in the 40s and 50s. But even after the cold start a shifting wind, dry air, and plenty of sunshine will boost the afternoon temperatures to the upper 70s. This will mark the start of the warm-up that will take us back to the 80s.

The warmer weather will last into the weekend as a warm front lifts north across the area. The warm front is attached to a low pressure area that will bring several inches of rain to the panhandle of Florida. While the Panhandle gets a soaking, it is unlikely that we see much more that a sprinkle or light shower Friday night. Sunshine mixed with clouds will return on the weekend.

Midnight tonight will mark the end of the 2023 hurricane season, which will rank 4th in most named storms in a year since 1950. Idalia was the only hurricane to make U.S. landfall of the seven that formed and brought flooding to Florida. The active season was in spite of the fact that this is an El Nino year, which normally would have a negative effect on hurricane formation. In large part that can be attributed to the abnormally warm water temperatures. Hurricane forecasts provided improved lead times this year and models had several notable successes.

Meterological Winter begins tomorrow. This is in contrast to the calendar winter which starts on December 21. Meteorological Winter includes the months of December, January, and February and is forecast to be a wet one due to a continuing El Nino.

