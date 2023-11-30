Advertise With Us
Florida lawmakers file ‘Gabby Petito Act’ for domestic violence prevention

By Bailey Striepling
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WWSB) - Two bills were filed in the Florida legislature, named after Gabby Petito, aimed to strengthen police response to domestic violence.

SB 610, named the “Gabby Petito Act,” is in response to the tragic and preventable death of Gabby Petito from domestic violence while on a cross-country van trip with her boyfriend.

The bill was influenced by Gabby’s father, Joe Petito, who lives in Vero Beach.

“United as a family, we stand together in support of this legislative bill against domestic violence, advocating for justice, protection, and a brighter future for all,” says Joe Petito.

Under the legislation, law enforcement officers would be required to complete a lethality assessment during domestic violence investigations. This assessment, which is approved by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women, is designed to evaluate the potential for serious injury or death.

The bill would require the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to collaborate with other state agencies and domestic violence prevention organizations to develop policies and training programs to effectively implement the lethality assessments.

The proposed legislation is shaped and supported by Gabby’s father and advocates across the state, including:

  • Representative Robin Bartleman, the bill’s House sponsor
  • Linda L. Parker, Ph.D., President/CEO, Women In Distress of Broward County, Inc.
  • Mindy Murphy, President/CEO, The Spring of Tampa Bay, Inc.

“This legislation is a lifeline for those in peril,” said Representative Bartleman.

According to the FDLE, there were 106,615 DV offenses reported to law enforcement in Florida in 2020. There were 198 domestic violence homicides and 19 domestic violence manslaughter offenses reported to law enforcement. Gabby is one of more than 10 million people each year in the United States who suffer domestic violence.

