Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler accused of sexual battery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler is under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department after a woman filed a complaint alleging sexual battery.

The heavily redacted report, obtained by ABC7, states that the victim reported they had been sexually battered on Oct. 2, 2023 at a home located in Sarasota, Florida.

Christian Ziegler’s attorney, Derek Byrd, told ABC7, “We acknowledge the reports that there is an investigation being conducted by the Sarasota Police Department regarding Mr. Ziegler. Mr. Ziegler has been fully cooperative with every request made by the Sarasota Police Department. We are confident that once the police investigation is concluded that no charges will be filed and Mr. Ziegler will be completely exonerated. Unfortunately, public figures are often accused of acts that they did not commit whether it be for political purposes or financial gain. I would caution anyone to rush to judgment until the investigation is concluded. Out of respect for the investigation, this is all Mr. Ziegler or myself can say at this time.”

The Republican Party of Sarasota County released the following statement: “The Republican Party takes all such allegations of potential criminal conduct very seriously and will fully cooperate with investigators.”

The Florida Democratic Party released the following statement: “Allegations of rape and sexual battery are severe and should be taken seriously. I applaud the accuser’s bravery in coming forward against a political figure as powerful as Christian Ziegler, and I trust that the Sarasota Police Department will conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations of criminal behavior. Christian Ziegler can’t possibly continue to lead the Florida GOP under these conditions. Given the severity of the criminal allegations, I’m calling for his immediate resignation.”

Christian Ziegler was elected Chair of the Republican Party of Florida in February 2023. He was previously a Sarasota County Commissioner.

