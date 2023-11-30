DeSoto County Toys For Tots deals with theft while banner season for donations in Manatee County

DESOTO/MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials from the DeSoto County Toys For Tots say a grinch has already taken away some of their hard work.

On Wednesday, officials confirmed that their storage facility, where they keep and sort toy donations, was vandalized on Oct. 28. They add several toys and bikes were stolen during the heist.

While authorities search for those responsible, there’s a different scene in Manatee County.

Toys for Tots in Manatee County said on Tuesday alone, they received and sorted nearly 1,000 donated toys to hand out to children in need of a little help this holiday season.

Volunteers have worked each day to sort toys out by age and category at warehouse space that was donated by the Manatee County Humane Society. The donations will help an estimated 19,000 Manatee County families according to spokespersons.

The first distribution to families is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 at the DeSoto Mall.

“If anybody’s ever been involved with Toys For Tots, your heart explodes especially the day we give the toys away and kids drive up with smiles on their faces and the family, it breaks your heart,” said volunteer Jim Caskey.

Officials in Manatee County said they’ll be accepting new, unwrapped donated toys until Dec. 14. The greatest need is for toys for kids ages 0 to 2, and bicycles for all age groups according to officials.

Donation bins are at many Manatee County businesses. If you’d like to donate or to help, please visit: toyfortots.org.

