Bradenton woman reported missing

Rebecca Hartley
Rebecca Hartley(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing Bradenton woman.

Rebecca Hartley, 35, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of 60th Avenue Terrace West in her tan Jeep Liberty with Florida tag 31BPCM.

She has conditions that require medication and reportedly made statements about harming herself.

Rebecca is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She was wearing a blue dress and sandals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

