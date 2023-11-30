$201.5 million approved for Resilient SRQ for ongoing Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cash has been approved, now the application and waiting process is soon to begin. Officials confirmed that Sarasota County will be awarded $201.5 million in funding to help with ongoing rebuilding efforts since Hurricane Ian.

The funds are part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Program approved on Nov. 21.

Spokespersons for the program said that there will be an application process beginning in early to mid 2024. The applications will include infrastructure/mitigation and housing programs.

They add no projects have been completed because a final grant agreement must be signed with HUD.

North Port resident Thomas Barrett is one of those hoping to eventually get some help with the $45,000 need to replace the tile roof on his home destroyed by Ian.

“I would have to say that we probably gave our name to anyone that would take it,” Barrett said.

North Port city leaders added they hope to get at least $32 million approved in the application process. They said the need is critical to replace bridges, and drainage systems, many of which are at least 50-years-old.

“The two bridges that we’ve identified will have real problems, and the water control structures are approaching the end of their life,” said North Port Assistant City Manager Joseph Yarborough.

He added that if the HUD funding isn’t approved next year, the city may have to ask residents to approve a tax to update systems in anticipation of strong future storm surges which caused devastation in and around North Port.

For more information about open application periods and eligibility criteria, visit: scgov.net/ResilientSRQ.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.