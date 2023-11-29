Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

School District announces finalists for Manatee County Educator and Support Employee of the Year

The new logo for the Manatee County School District
The new logo for the Manatee County School District(Manatee County School District)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has announced the finalists for Manatee County’s Educator of the Year and Support Employee of the Year.

EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Katie Bagley, 3rd Grade Teacher at Prine Elementary School

Joadie Durfee, 5th Grade Teacher at Barbara A. Harvey Elementary School

Debra McCarthy, Language Arts Teacher at Lakewood Ranch High School

Jessica Spence, 1st Grade Teacher at McNeal Elementary School

2024 Educator Finalists
2024 Educator Finalists(Manatee County School District)

SUPPORT EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Denise Costello, Paraprofessional at Sea Breeze Elementary School

Jennifer Harper, VPK Child Development Associate at Williams Elementary School

Patrice Cairo, Computer Lab Manager at Witt Elementary School

Patricia Pearson, Clerical Assistant/Attendance Clerk at Braden River Middle School

2024 Support Finalists
2024 Support Finalists(Manatee County School District)

The finalists will be honored, and the “Educator of the Year” and “Support Employee of the Year” will be announced at the Excellence in Education Awards to be held on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, beginning at 7 p.m. at Manatee High School.

The educator representative for Manatee County will advance to the Florida Teacher of the Year program, while the support representative will advance to the Florida School-Related Employee of the Year program.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 Arrested After Best Buy Thefts
Three arrested after Best Buy thefts
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Dakin Dairy Farm
Dakin Dairy Farm up for sale after 22 years
SCSO mounted patrol
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office launches mounted patrol on Legacy Trail Park
A pedestrian has been killed in a Tuesday morning incident involving a vehicle on 15th Street...
Pedestrian dies in Bradenton crash

Latest News

Free microchips for lost and found pets in Bradenton
Thomas Matejcek
Bradenton man indicted in deaths of his mother and her boyfriend
One suspect held employees at gunpoint while another suspect acted as a lookout.
BPD investigating armed robbery at Wild Smoke Shop
Police investigating shooting with injuries