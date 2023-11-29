School District announces finalists for Manatee County Educator and Support Employee of the Year

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has announced the finalists for Manatee County’s Educator of the Year and Support Employee of the Year.

EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

• Katie Bagley, 3rd Grade Teacher at Prine Elementary School

• Joadie Durfee, 5th Grade Teacher at Barbara A. Harvey Elementary School

• Debra McCarthy, Language Arts Teacher at Lakewood Ranch High School

• Jessica Spence, 1st Grade Teacher at McNeal Elementary School

SUPPORT EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

• Denise Costello, Paraprofessional at Sea Breeze Elementary School

• Jennifer Harper, VPK Child Development Associate at Williams Elementary School

• Patrice Cairo, Computer Lab Manager at Witt Elementary School

• Patricia Pearson, Clerical Assistant/Attendance Clerk at Braden River Middle School

The finalists will be honored, and the “Educator of the Year” and “Support Employee of the Year” will be announced at the Excellence in Education Awards to be held on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, beginning at 7 p.m. at Manatee High School.

The educator representative for Manatee County will advance to the Florida Teacher of the Year program, while the support representative will advance to the Florida School-Related Employee of the Year program.

