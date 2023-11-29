Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Commissioners vote to move Siesta Key hotel proposal forward

Siesta Key
Siesta Key(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Commissioners voted 4 to 1 on Tuesday in favor of moving the proposal to increase hotel sizes to unlimited capacity forward.

The one vote against the proposal was from Mark Smith, the lone commissioner who represents Siesta Key.

There were three proposals asking for comprehensive plan changes by three developers that were presented to the commissioners:

  • 52 units per acre
  • 52 units per acre with a cap of 75 units
  • Unlimited units

Those against the proposals say Siesta Key is too small for large hotels and doesn’t have the infrastructure to maintain large high rises. They also expressed safety concerns with flooding from hurricanes and storms and only two bridges on and off Siesta Key.

As of now, commissioners say the proposal is just a proposal and it will still have to go through several more steps, including input from the public, before officially being passed.

