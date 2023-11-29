Advertise With Us
Road Closures for Sarasota Holiday Parade on Dec. 2

Sarasota Holiday Parade
Sarasota Holiday Parade(Sarasota County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. 

The parade will begin at Main Street and U.S. 301 in downtown Sarasota. The parade will end at J.D. Hamel Park at Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue.

There will be multiple street closure notices and vehicle tow-away zones in effect for the following times and locations:

  • 9 a.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday:  Main Street closed from Osprey to U.S. 301
  • 9 a.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday:  Main Street closed from Orange Avenue to Osprey Avenue
  • 11 a.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday:  Main Street closed from U.S. 41 to Orange Avenue
  • 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday:  Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to School Avenue
  • 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday:  Fletcher Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville
  • 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday:  Wallace closed from Main Street to Fruitville
  • 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday:  East Avenue closed from Fruitville to Ringling Boulevard
  • 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday:  School Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville 
  • 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday:  Audubon closed from Main Street to Fruitville
  • 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday:  First Street closed from Audubon to East Avenue
  • 2:30 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday:  Lemon Avenue closed from First Street to Main Street 
  • 3 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday:  Gulfstream Avenue closed from U.S. 41 to McAnsh
  • 7 p.m.:  Sarasota Holiday Parade begins

Roads will re-open once the end of the parade reaches a two-block distance from each road closure.

Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.

