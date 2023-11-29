Punta Gorda man arrested for violation of probation hours after being found guilty

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Punta Gorda man was arrested on numerous charges, including narcotics and violation of probation, hours after taking a plea deal for a felony offense of firing a gun outside of Gatorz Bar in 2021.

On Nov. 20, while traveling on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, a white Ford Expedition proceeded through the intersection prior to the light changing. Seeing this, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The deputy advised the driver, Dylan Roy, of the reason for the stop and requested his license, registration and proof of insurance. The report says Roy appeared very nervous, so much so that he could not focus to provide the requested documents.

The deputy also noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Due to Roy’s nervousness and him frantically moving things around in the vehicle, the deputy asked Roy to step out. The deputy continued to speak with Roy outside, learning that the vehicle was registered to Roy’s father but that it was “his truck.” Throughout this conversation, Roy continuously apologized for running the red light.

At that time, Roy was advised that he would be receiving a warning for the traffic violation, and was questioned about the marijuana smell. Roy admitted that he no longer had a medical marijuana card and that there was a baggie of marijuana on the passenger floorboard.

The deputy advised that a search of his vehicle would need to be conducted.

During that search, deputies located two small baggies of marijuana on the passenger floorboard (approx. 9g). Also on the passenger side, the deputies discovered an unfired 12-gauge shotgun shell, along with a scale with residue and cash inside of a red shoebox.

A second box was located inside the driver’s visor, which contained two small baggies of a white substance. This substance was tested and generated a positive response for fentanyl. The total weight of the white substance was 5.5g, exceeding the 4g amount required for a trafficking charge.

At this time, Roy became defensive and accused the deputy of ruining his life. He further attempted to claim the vehicle was not his, despite his earlier statement to the contrary.

Roy was advised that he was being placed under arrest for the narcotics located. After placing him in the back of the patrol vehicle, a criminal history was conducted, revealing that Roy had been adjudicated guilty earlier that same day for the Gatorz Bar incident.

While being transported to the Jail, Roy made several racist comments and threats to the deputy, leading to an additional charge. He is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.

“This is yet another example of someone who did not learn from his past mistakes. To accuse a deputy of ruining your life when it is you who is making the poor choices and breaking the law is sad. Accountability is a major step in turning your life around, and this individual needs to accept that,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.