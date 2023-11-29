Police investigating shooting with injuries

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting with injuries in the 3700 block of 37th Street East.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, an unknown person fired multiple gunshots into a residence, striking a 47-year-old male in the leg. Responding deputies assisted the victim before EMS transported him to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

During the incident, a 10-year-old female sustained a cut to her toe. It’s unclear if the minor injury was caused by gunfire. She was treated and released.

Detectives are following several leads now. They believe this was a targeted incident, not a random shooting. The is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011, or to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward, contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.

