Parts of Florida could freeze overnight

WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s the coldest night of the season is upon us with lows expected in the low to mid 40s for most areas. Even on the beach it will be chilly with lows in the upper 40′s to near 50 degrees. With a wind at 5-10 mph out of the north the wind chill could get as low as the mid to upper 30s in places for a short period of time around sunrise on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will only warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. This cold weather is expected to stick around through Thursday morning.

No need to bring in the plants as no freeze or frost expected (WWSB)

There is a freeze warning for parts of N. Florida and the Panhandle of Florida for Wednesday morning. There is also a possibility of some frost for parts on NE and N. Central Florida. Thursday morning will be chilly once again with lows in the mid to upper 40s for most areas. A warming trend will begin by Thursday afternoon however as the high temperature will warm into the upper 70s. Winds will turn more toward the east during the day which typically warms things up here.

Temperatures below freezing for parts of N. Florida (WWSB)

On Friday a system will develop over the northern Gulf of Mexico and bring an increase in cloudiness but brings only a slight chance for showers as the system stays to our north. Lows on Friday will be in the low 60s, so a much warmer start expected. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Friday but despite that we still warm up into the low 80s. The rain chance is at 20% for a few showers as the warm front moves through.

Over the weekend we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with the warm weather continuing. The high on both Saturday and Sunday will reach into the low 80s. We will also see higher humidity as the SE winds continue around and area of high pressure. We will see a slight chance for a few showers over the weekend.

A cold start on Wednesday but a warm weekend ahead (WWSB)

Another cold front will move through on Monday which will bring mostly cloudy skies on Monday with a slight chance for a few showers but not much rain is anticipated with front as it pushes through the area. Temperatures will once again cool down on Tuesday but it won’t be as cold as this front has sent us.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.