Manatee County Fair events begin Dec. 2

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2024 County Fair season kicks off Saturday, Dec. 2 when the 2024 Miss Manatee County Fair Pageant begins at 7 p.m. in the Palmetto High School Auditorium.

Contests will be held in four age categories: Mini Miss: 7-9; Little Miss: 10-12; Junior Miss: 13-16; and Miss: 17-22. Judges will select winners based on their performance in closed interviews, western wear, on-stage questions and formal wear.

Winners in each category will receive a Manatee County Fair Queen crown, banner sash, trophy and flowers. The Miss Manatee County Fair winner will also receive a $1,000 scholarship award. The Fair Pageant is sponsored by Arctic Air.

Tickets to the pageant are $10 and may be purchased at the door.

The 11-day Manatee County Fair begins Thursday, Jan. 11 when gates open at 5 p.m. Daily hours are listed on the Fair’s website.

Details on purchasing advance tickets to the Fair will be announced soon, organizers said.

Each year more than 100,000 people attend the County Fair, packed with activities including a petting zoo, camel rides, a one-man band, trapeze performers, pig racing, blacksmith demonstrations and more.

The main stage entertainment lineup includes:

Thursday, Jan. 11: hometown bluegrass band Highway 41 South plays at 7 & 9 p.m

Friday, Jan. 12 at 7 & 9 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 13 at 3, 6 & 8 p.m.: Country and gospel’s Carolina the Band will perform.

On Sunday, Jan. 14 Bayside Worship opens at 6:30 p.m. before contemporary Christian artist Micah Tyler takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.

The 301 Travelers bring their rocking country sound on both Monday, Jan. 15 at 3, 5 & 9 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 3, 5 & 7 p.m.

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts play on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Nashville’s own Rockland Road takes the main stage on Friday, Jan. 19 at 7 & 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3, 6 & 9 p.m.



To learn more about the 2024 Manatee County Fair, visit www.manateecountyfair.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/manateecountyfair

