Free microchips for lost and found pets in Bradenton

(WVVA)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is partnering with Lost Pet Services, Inc., a local non-profit, to provide free microchips for lost and found pets in the Bradenton area.

They’ll be offering the service to pet owners who have been reunited with their lost animals. The microchip will allow agencies to scan a small tag implanted under the skin and then alert owners that their lost pet has been located.

Free microchips will be provided at the Humane Society of Manatee County and at the Animal Rescue Coalition in Sarasota.

Free microchips are provided to pets who have been spayed or neutered. Low-cost and no-cost spay and neuter programs are available.  Click here for more information about spay/neuter programs.

