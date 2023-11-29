First Alert Weather: Another cold night before the warm-up starts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures in the 40s area-wide were recorded this morning. Much of north Florida saw a freeze warning, indicated as the blue color on the weather map. It will be nice to see the sunshine return today after that very cool start to the morning. However, the sun will have to battle the continued cooling effect of the north wind. The compromise between the competing factors will be slightly warmer afternoon highs, but still much cooler than the normal of 78. We will remain in the upper 60s this afternoon.

Tonight the very dry air, north wind, and clear skies will bring us another very cold night. Temperatures will drop into the 40s once again, but winds should be lighter and therefore make wind chills less of a concern. The air will remain dry however, and heating the dry air will dry out the air even more and humidity will be very low in many homes.

The warm-up starts Thursday as the high-pressure ridge, that has provided us with the north wind, slides eastward. This movement will shift our winds to the southeast. That is a warming wind, but even more important is that it will also transport moisture back into our atmosphere. This will cause a rapid increase in the nighttime temperatures with lows jumping back into the 60s. Highs will also increase and 80s will return by Friday.

There will be an approaching low-pressure system that could bring heavy rain to the panhandle of the state. However, we get only a glancing blow and minimal Friday rain chances.

