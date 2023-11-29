Desoto County Fire Rescue gets new equipment to save large animals

Desoto County, Fla. (WWSB) - DeSoto County Fire recently purchased equipment to aid the Large Animal Technical Rescue Team.

This equipment set up to be used for large animals that have been trapped in Septic Tanks, Swimming Pools, Sink Holes, Transportation Accidents, and the like.

The Technical Rescue Team is new and being added to DeSoto Counties Capabilities. Lt. Paramedic Robert Schmidt, and Firefighter EMT Tyler Browning have gone through extensive training from Awareness, Operation, and finally Technician Level training. DeSoto County Fire Rescue plans to work with county partners, such as DeSoto County Animal Control, Sheriffs Department, Extension Office and Arcadia Police Department.

DeSoto Fire Rescue is in the process of creating the team members and training with personnel from all shifts, in order to provide the best capability and response times for our county

