Consul General of Israel speaks in Sarasota

(Jordan Litwiller)
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Consul General of Israel came to The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee to discuss the current state of the war against Hamas.

The Consul General serves as an ambassador from Israel and is traveling around the state in an effort to keep people informed on the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists. He says the support from Florida has been vital in Israel’s pursuit of defending their people.

ABC7 asked the Consul General about the outlook for the hostages that haven’t been freed.

“I cannot tell you how confident I am that everyone will get home soon. But I can tell you that we could not be more determined in reaching this goal,” he said.

The Consul General says today the war is likely only in what he describes as the “first inning” and says it won’t end until Hamas is completely eradicated.

