Bradenton man indicted in deaths of his mother and her boyfriend

Thomas Matejcek
Thomas Matejcek(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Thomas Matejcek was indicted on Wednesday, Nov. 29 for two counts of Murder In The First Degree.

Matejcek is accused of killing his mother, Patricia Matejcek, and her boyfriend, Sean Harrison Sr. on Nov. 10.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they responded to a bloody scene at the Arbor Terrace RV Park on 55th Avenue Terrace West around 12:05 p.m., after receiving a report of screaming from a mobile home. Deputies found the bodies of Patricia Matejcek and Sean Harrison Sr. inside the home, along with knife in the kitchen sink.

A 911 caller described a man they saw leaving the home on foot; Thomas Matejcek was soon apprehended after a search of the area.

The crimes carry a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

Details of previous incident surface in Bradenton double homicide case

