Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

BPD investigating armed robbery at Wild Smoke Shop

One suspect held employees at gunpoint while another suspect acted as a lookout.
One suspect held employees at gunpoint while another suspect acted as a lookout.(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred just after 10 a.m. at Wild Smoke Shop at 5254 SR-64 E, Bradenton.

One suspect held employees at gunpoint while another suspect acted as a lookout.

The armed suspect is a black male, approximately 5-feet-9-inches, 165 pounds, wearing black cargo pants, a black jacket, and tan work boots. The second suspect is a black male wearing blue jeans, a camouflage hoodie, and black sneakers. Both suspects wore black face masks and gray gloves.

If you have information on this case, contact Detective Bill Mulligan at 941-932-9300 or william.mulligan@bradentonpd.com. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip at http://manateecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 Arrested After Best Buy Thefts
Three arrested after Best Buy thefts
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Dakin Dairy Farm
Dakin Dairy Farm up for sale after 22 years
SCSO mounted patrol
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office launches mounted patrol on Legacy Trail Park
A pedestrian has been killed in a Tuesday morning incident involving a vehicle on 15th Street...
Pedestrian dies in Bradenton crash

Latest News

Police investigating shooting with injuries
Sarasota Holiday Parade
Road Closures for Sarasota Holiday Parade on Dec. 2
Dylan Roy
Punta Gorda man arrested for violation of probation hours after being found guilty
Desoto County Fire Rescue
Desoto County Fire Rescue gets new equipment to save large animals