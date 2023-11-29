BPD investigating armed robbery at Wild Smoke Shop

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred just after 10 a.m. at Wild Smoke Shop at 5254 SR-64 E, Bradenton.

One suspect held employees at gunpoint while another suspect acted as a lookout.

The armed suspect is a black male, approximately 5-feet-9-inches, 165 pounds, wearing black cargo pants, a black jacket, and tan work boots. The second suspect is a black male wearing blue jeans, a camouflage hoodie, and black sneakers. Both suspects wore black face masks and gray gloves.

If you have information on this case, contact Detective Bill Mulligan at 941-932-9300 or william.mulligan@bradentonpd.com. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip at http://manateecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.