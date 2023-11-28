Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

‘Zoom fatigue’ may impact brain and heart, study says

A new study found so-called “zoom fatigue” is real and may take a toll on the brain and the...
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found so-called “zoom fatigue” is real and may take a toll on the brain and the heart in education settings.

In a small study, 35 students attended lectures at a University in Austria.

Half attended a 50-minute lecture through video conferencing. The following week, they attended a lecture in person.

The other half of the class started with in-person, then switched to online.

The electrical activity of their brains and hearts was monitored. They also took surveys on their fatigue and mood levels.

Participants reported feeling drowsy and “fed up” while participating in the videoconference. The brain and heart activity backed that up.

The study was published in the journal “Scientific Reports.”

The researchers say the study shows the physical toll of video conferencing and they say it suggests videoconference should be a complement to face-to-face interaction, but not a substitute.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Keilin Stefani Coreoa Redondo.
Bradenton Police Department finds missing teen
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Nadia Romero
Sarasota mother allegedly helps adoptive son sell cocaine, gets pregnant with his baby
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

Members of the Carter family depart after a repose service for former first lady Rosalynn...
Jimmy Carter set to lead presidents, first ladies in mourning and celebrating Rosalynn Carter
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Truce in Gaza is extended as Israel faces pressure to spare civilians when it resumes offensive
A pedestrian has been killed in a Tuesday morning incident involving a vehicle on 15th Street...
Pedestrian dies in Bradenton crash
A string of stolen dogs prompts safety concerns.
Suspect armed with stun gun steals French bulldog, caught on camera