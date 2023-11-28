Winter chill coming Tuesday and Wednesday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get the jackets and sweaters ready as temperatures are expected to be the coldest of the season. A cold front will slip through on Tuesday bringing in much cooler and drier air our way. This front will bring little in terms of rainfall as the air is too dry out ahead of this front.

Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy at times with some peaks of the sun at times. Temperatures to start the day will be in the low to mid 50s with highs only in the low to mid 60s by the early afternoon. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph with some higher gusts during the late afternoon. We have called it a First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday with that being said it will be on the lowest scale or green scale meaning the lowest threat of disruptive weather.

It will not be the best of boating or beach days on Tuesday with plenty of clouds high temperatures only reaching into the low to mid 60s and cool north winds of 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will be some 15 degrees below average on Tuesday (WWSB)

The coldest night will be Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with low temperatures down into the low to mid 40s and with a wind out of the NE at 10 mph it will make it feel more like the upper 30′s to low 40′s for most everyone.

Wednesday look for mostly sunny skies and highs only reaching 70 degrees by early afternoon well below the normal which is 78 degrees. Thursday morning will be cool once again with lows in the mid 40s for most and near 50 at the coast.

We start the warming trend on Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs warming into the upper 70s.

The warming trend will continue of Friday as temperatures will be above average we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The low will be around 63 degrees and warm into the low 80s by early afternoon.

Temperatures to stay well below normal over the next couple of days (WWSBwea)

Over the weekend we will see some increase in cloudiness and warm weather. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s each day. There will be a slight chance for a few showers on Saturday as the warm front moves through but those rain chances are small at this time. Sunday will be nice with

