State Attorney’s Office keeps Ybor City shooter behind bars until trial

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tyrell Phillips, 22, who is charged with killing a teenager during the October mass shooting in Ybor City, will be held behind bars until the trial.

The State Attorney’s Office argued in court on Monday that Phillips remains a danger to the community.

Prosecutors called to the stand two law enforcement detectives, an assistant medical examiner and an eyewitness to the shooting.

Testimony, as well as videos entered into evidence, showed that no one pulled a gun or threatened to pull a gun on Phillips. Although he told detectives that he was scared for his life, a judge said he believes that Phillips lost his temper and fired three shots.

The judge also viewed several YouTube rap videos depicting Phillips and others who were with him in Ybor City that night waving firearms at the camera. One of the rap videos occurred just six weeks before the October mass shooting.

“Tyrell Phillips stood on a crowded 7th Avenue in historic Ybor City’s entertainment district and fired at a teenager three times. There are no pretrial conditions a court could impose that would make the community safe from a man who would commit such a senseless murder,” said State Attorney Suzy Lopez. “He has no regard for human life and remains a danger to the people of Hillsborough County.”

Phillips is charged with one count of second-degree murder. He will be back in court on Feb. 1.

