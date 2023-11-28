Advertise With Us
Sarasota Wreaths Across America needs 12-thousand more sponsors

(WTOC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Wreaths Across America needs roughly 12,000 more sponsors to reach their goal.

Each year around this time, the program asks people to sponsor the program so it can put a holiday wreath on about 24,000 grave stones at Sarasota National Cemetery.

The program has been going on locally for about 12 years. Organizers say the number of sponsors is down right now, and they need your help.

The deadline to sponsor a wreath is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday (11/28). If you are interested in helping out you can go to the website at www.sarasotawreaths.com.

