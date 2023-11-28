Sarasota County Commissioners to talk out-of-cycle changes to comprehensive plan

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - At a Sarasota County Commission meeting on Tuesday morning, commissioners will be asked to consider out-of-cycle changes to the comprehensive plan. The discussion could lead to the first step in the largest hotel making its way to Siesta Key.

According to Catherine Luckner, the President of the Siesta Key Association, there are two times a year for planning and changes in the comprehensive rules that already passed. Luckner added that’s why these potential changes are considered out-of-cycle.

Michael Holderness, the owner of Siesta Key Beach Resort and Suites, said three different developers are asking for the comprehensive plan changes.

“One is for 52 units per acre, the other one is no cap hotels which is kind of scary if you look at it that way, and the third one is a chamber which is 52 units per acre 75 maximum,” said Holderness.

Holderness said no cap hotels would mean a developer could have as many as 220 rooms on one acre. Holderness added that would require a significant height increase for buildings.

“1989 Siesta Key was going to incorporate into their own city much like Lido and Longboat Key. Instead, they were proffered their own zoning district which put a cap on things like hotels,” said Holderness.

Luckner said the rush to make the out-of-cycle changes could have to do with the upcoming election.

“We could have somebody that could help us and make their plans not as likely,” said Luckner.

Luckner also stressed that residents are concerned about safety.

“The barrier islands are protected. They are protected by state law through conservation and some of the protections for hurricanes and they are asking for really increased densities in a place we already have pretty stringent rules,” said Luckner.

Luckner said flooding from hurricanes and storms raise concerns and needs to be taken into consideration.

