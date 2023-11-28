Port Charlotte man arrested for crashing into front stairs of home

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Douglas Stonis, of Port Charlotte, was arrested on Saturday for driving into the front of a home.

A witness reports that he saw Stonis speeding in his silver Toyota 4-Runner up and down Bocilla Drive. He then states that the Toyota pulled into Stonis’ own driveway and began to crash into his home, running over the stairs.

The Toyota pulled out of the driveway and sped up the street again, eventually crashing into a parked black Cadillac SUV.

After he crashed, Stonis reportedly got out of the vehicle and began yelling at bystanders. He allegedly told one bystander he was going to kill her and then himself.

A witness also reported that he saw a flare burning on the side of the home that appeared to have been fired at the home.

According to the report, the victim and Stonis are trustees in an estate for the home Stonis crashed into. The victim wants to sell the residence and Stonis did not want to leave the residence and sell it.

It is believed Stonis was acting this way due to that situation, police say.

At the time of the arrest, police say Stonis was having difficulty walking and standing, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage was emitting from his breath, along with having slurred speech, a flushed face, and watery and bloodshot eyes.

Stonis was transported to Shore Point Health Punta Gorda for medical clearance for the jail. Once Stonis was cleared from the hospital, he was transported to the Charlotte County Jail.

He faces seven charges including: DUI, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, refusing to accept and sign a summons, refusal to submit to testing, disorderly intoxication and DUI damage to property.

