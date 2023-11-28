Pedestrian dead after traffic crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash that occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday in the 3100 block of 59th St. W.

The vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene, according to officials.

59th St. W. is closed between 29th Ave. W. and 34th Ave. W. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

BPD traffic investigators are on the scene.

