One injured in early morning house fire

Early Morning House Fire
Early Morning House Fire(Source: WIFR)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Englewood, Fla. (WWSB) - One person was taken to an area hospital after being burned during an early morning fire. The fire started around 4:30am Tuesday morning at a home on Wilmington Blvd. in Englewood.

According to the Englwood Area Fire District the fire was put out very quickly and not much damage was reported to the home. One person was burned in the fire, and had to be sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

