North Port Police looking for suspected retail thief

North Port, Fla. (WWSB) -North Port Police are looking for a shopper who is wanted in connection with alleged retail thefts.

In the past month, an unidentified man has entered the Old Navy store, located at 17979 Tamiami Trail, and committed theft on numerous occasions. Police provided pictures of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 941-429-7382.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.