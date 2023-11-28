North Port Cold Weather Shelter open Nov. 28

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold weather shelter will open in North Port at 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail. It will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Those attending should bring their own sleeping materials.

Sarasota County Emergency Management officials coordinate with municipal and community partners to provide cold weather sheltering for those in need due to the predicted drop in temperatures.

Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Those who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.

Sarasota County Fire Department officials advise using extreme caution when heating your home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices. More heating safety tips can be found here.

