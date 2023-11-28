Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County opening Gopher Tortoise Resort

(Associated Press)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County will soon be hosting some special visitors at its Duette preserve. Beginning Dec. 1, in cooperation with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the County’s Natural Resources Department is opening a Gopher Tortoise Long-Term Recipient Site at the preserve.  

Gopher tortoises are a Keystone species in dry sandy-upland habitat, and their burrows provide refuge to over 360 other wildlife species.

Gopher tortoises and their burrows are protected by State law, Rule 68A-27 F.A.C.   

This first phase of the Duette Preserve Long-Term Recipient Site contains 452 acres of quality upland habitat suitable for a sustainable population of gopher tortoises.

The program allows tortoises from public infrastructure projects and private entities in Manatee County and central Florida to be relocated to a safe and protected conservation land owned by the County. This way, the tortoises can stay close to their original home range and thrive under the County’s management.

The long-term protection of the species in the recipient site will allow this important species to increase in population size and provide refuge to hundreds of different animals in their burrows.   

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
14-year-old Keilin Stefani Coreoa Redondo.
Bradenton Police Department finds missing teen
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Nadia Romero
Sarasota mother allegedly helps adoptive son sell cocaine, gets pregnant with his baby
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

4 p.m. update
Give now: ABC7 joining Giving Tuesday to help local families in need
Douglas Stonis
Port Charlotte man arrested for crashing into front stairs of home
Mote partners with SCUBAPRO on new Coral Reef Restoration Citizen Science Program
Mote partners with SCUBAPRO on new Coral Reef Restoration Citizen Science Program
*
Sarasota Wreaths Across America needs 12-thousand more sponsors