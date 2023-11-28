Kevin O’Donoghue making baskets & the honor roll at Cardinal Mooney

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the leaders on the hardwood for the boys basketball varsity team at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School is Kevin O’Donoghue.

He’s a senior and one of the things his head coach Vince Cherry tells ABC7 he’s proud of is his leadership, but Kevin says it took some time for that to develop with his game and his training.

“I try to get in the weight room once or twice a week just so I can keep my strength and conditioning up, but then also a lot of stretching,” O’Donoghue said. “I think stretching is like a huge part of the game. It keeps you from being injury prone.”

O’Donoghue’s high school journey didn’t start out at Cardinal Mooney. He spent his first two years at Out-of-Door Academy. However, when his old coach called he decided to take his talents to the Cougars. Cherry has been coaching O’Donoghue since he was in the fifth grade.

“What I really liked about him was when I got him in fifth grade he was playing up an age,” Cherry said. “He was in fifth grade and playing with sixth grade. He always could shoot the ball well.”

One of the the things that helps Kevin lead on the court is also how he leads in the classroom. He’s a straight A student, and that is what his family is the most proud of.

“I feel sometimes like we’ve been really lucky with Kevin,” Alison O’Donoghue, Kevin’s mother, said. “School work just seems to come very easily to him.”

When basketball is over for him, Kevin says he wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps and go into the medical field.

“He’s a dermatologist and he has his own practice so that’s definitely always been a dream of mine. When basketball is over, I want to follow in his footsteps and take over his practice,” O’Donoghue said.

Kevin already has received a few offers to play basketball at the collegiate level. His decision day is to be determined.

