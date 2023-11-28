Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: Today will be the coldest day and night of the week

A warm up will start Friday
By John Scalzi
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:09 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will start off the day with cool temperatures. On most days the overnight low is reached in the morning. That will not be the case today. Today, our coldest temperatures of the 24-hour day will be seen at midnight tonight. That is because the cooler air will continue to filter in over the course of the day and evening. We will continue to cool past the midnight hour and, when we wake up tomorrow morning, our temperatures will be in the mid to lower 40s, with wind chills in the lower 40s possible inland. We are calling it a low-level First Alert Weather night.

Our highs today will be held to the mid-60s. That’s almost ten degrees cooler than yesterday. These chilly air temperatures will be accompanied by wind chills making it feel even cooler by about five degrees.

The cool weather will stick around for several days before things start to warm up again. By Friday we will return to the 80s with a warm front approaching. This will also bring the upcoming weeks only chance for additional showers, and it will not be a substantial chance.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nadia Romero
Sarasota mother allegedly helps adoptive son sell cocaine, gets pregnant with his baby
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Emergency responders found an unexpected sight awaiting them as they rolled up to the scene of...
Pickup crashed through Sarasota home early Sunday morning
14-year-old Keilin Stefani Coreoa Redondo.
Bradenton Police Department finds missing teen
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Siesta Key
Sarasota County Commissioners to talk out-of-cycle changes to comprehensive plan
Both victims were related to each other and are known to the suspect.
Arrest made in Tampa fatal stabbing
A taste of winter over the next couple of days
Winter chill coming Tuesday and Wednesday
State Attorney’s Office keeps Ybor City shooter behind bars until trial