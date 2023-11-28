First Alert Weather: Today will be the coldest day and night of the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will start off the day with cool temperatures. On most days the overnight low is reached in the morning. That will not be the case today. Today, our coldest temperatures of the 24-hour day will be seen at midnight tonight. That is because the cooler air will continue to filter in over the course of the day and evening. We will continue to cool past the midnight hour and, when we wake up tomorrow morning, our temperatures will be in the mid to lower 40s, with wind chills in the lower 40s possible inland. We are calling it a low-level First Alert Weather night.

Our highs today will be held to the mid-60s. That’s almost ten degrees cooler than yesterday. These chilly air temperatures will be accompanied by wind chills making it feel even cooler by about five degrees.

The cool weather will stick around for several days before things start to warm up again. By Friday we will return to the 80s with a warm front approaching. This will also bring the upcoming weeks only chance for additional showers, and it will not be a substantial chance.

