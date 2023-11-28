Vern Buchanan and Mike Johnson get an up-close look at SRQ Airport expansion project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan and U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson flew in on Monday to visit the construction site of one of the fastest growing airports in the country.

Both elected officials say travel and tourism shine in Southwest Florida and the improvements and changes at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport over the years have been a model of success.

“This airport is on fire in terms of opportunity, so we’re really excited about that,” said Buchanan.

“Maintaining and improving airports like this one is critical to our economy, to tourism, supporting our supply chain, and growing opportunities for local industry,” added Johnson.

Sam Skinner, who was on his way to catch a flight back home to Chicago, says he’s used SRQ for the past 15 years and has noticed a major difference. He added it won’t be long until SRQ is viewed as a major traffic hub in the U.S.

“With Chicago being the epicenter of travel, being able to take flights anywhere I’ve sort of taken it for granted. So to be able to build out more gates out here, more traffic will be a win for the community and travelers as well,” said Skinner.

The project is estimated to cost $100 million and will add a five-gate terminal, a four-lane security checkpoint and five boarding hold rooms.

