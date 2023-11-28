Commissioners approve final plat for controversial development plan

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A controversial ruling at Tuesday’s Venice City Council Commission Meeting as Developer Pat Neal gets one step closer to developing on acres of Venice land. Commissioners voted 4 to 3 to approve the final plat for 10.4 acres on the corner of Laurel Road East and Jacaranda Boulevard.

This means the plot of land now stands alone as it’s own parcel and can be sold individually now.

“I thought it was a simple, should have been a non-controversial matter,” said Neal.

Developer Pat Neal says the commissioners decision was the correct one.

“The city made the right decision in my mind,” said Neal.

But some residents are worried this decision will lead to development they say isn’t wanted in the area.

“They baited you in with the promise of a certain lifestyle, of a certain landscape. Once the home is sold, they said, ‘oops, we’re going to put a shopping center,’” said Venice resident, Kenneth Baron.

Many are worried that the grocery store planned for the land commissioners approved for commercial use in July will hurt their property value.

“It’s as if I bought a vehicle with certain specifications and then the dealer decided to change those specifications on me even though I had already purchased the vehicle. That vehicle doesn’t carry the same value now,” said Venice resident, Lee Dube.

And while Neal says this shopping center will save both time and gas, some residents say they just want the open space that was advertised to them when they bought their homes.

“What I would like to see happen is the developer stay true to his word,” said Baron.

Residents are currently appealing the City’s decision to allow this land to be used commercially.

Neal says it likely won’t be until 2025 or 2026 until the grocery store is built on that land.

