Arrest made in Tampa fatal stabbing

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jean Pierre Salazar has been arrested in Maryland in connection to the fatal stabbing of a woman and a teenage girl early Sunday morning in Tampa.

The 25-year-old is facing three felony charges: first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 9 a.m. on Sunday, officers arrived at a home on Riveredge Drive off Interstate 75 and found a woman and teenage girl with multiple stab wounds. The adult victim was pronounced dead on scene and the teenage girl was taken to a hospital where she later passed away.

According to Tampa Government, both victims were related to each other and are known to the suspect. Detectives said Salazar stabbed both of victims after getting into a verbal argument with the woman.

Investigators were able to determine that Salazar fled to a home in Maryland where he was taken into custody on Monday by the U.S. Marshals Capitol Area Fugitive Task Force. He is being held at Maryland’s Montgomery County Correctional Facility while he awaits transport.

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or make an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.

